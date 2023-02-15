BILLINGS — Hallie Vervair has been hired to be the new girls soccer coach at Billings Central, school principal Shel Hanser said on Wednesday.
A Spokane, Washington native, Vervair played at Montana State Billings from 2017-2020. During four years with the Yellowjackets, Vervair, a midfielder and defender, played in 44 matches and started 28.
While at Mt. Spokane High School, Vervair was a two-year captain and received the Wildcat Award for academic achievement, team support and sportsmanship her senior season of 2016. She also competed on the Idaho Olympic Development Program travel team and on the ODP Region IV team, according to her MSUB player profile.
Since graduation from MSUB, Vervair coached for Billings United and the Montana Olympic Development program and is in the process of finishing her coaching license through U.S. Youth Soccer, Hanser said.
“BCCHS is very excited to have Hallie join our team,” Hanser said in an email announcing the hiring. “She is a wonderful fit to enhance the great culture of our school and soccer program.”
Vervair replaces Nolan Trafton, who relinquished his duties with the girls team in January after four season of leading both gender programs at Central. Trafton remains as the boys coach.
The Central girls beat Whitefish 2-1 last fall for the program’s 10th Class A state championship.
