BILLINGS — Hallie Vervair has been hired to be the new girls soccer coach at Billings Central, school principal Shel Hanser said on Wednesday.

A Spokane, Washington native, Vervair played at Montana State Billings from 2017-2020. During four years with the Yellowjackets, Vervair, a midfielder and defender, played in 44 matches and started 28.

