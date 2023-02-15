BILLINGS — By the time Hallie Vervair was in her senior season at Montana State Billings she was burned out on soccer.
Given a chance to play another season with the Yellowjackets because of COVID, Vervair elected instead to sit out 2021. Playing the game had become a job and, truth be told, she hated it, she said. It was time to move on.
She did, however, continue to play the game in adult rec leagues, and when a chance to coach at Billings United came her way, she did that as well. And in the process, Vervair discovered something.
“It really made me realize how much I love soccer again,” she said. “I need to take a lot of my college experiences, whether they’re positive or negative, and make that what drives my coaching philosophy.”
Come August, Vervair will have a chance to implement those experiences with the Billings Central girls soccer program. Billings Central Principal Shel Hanser announced Wednesday that Vervair had been hired to replace Nolan Trafton, who stepped down in January after four years in charge of both gender programs at Central. Trafton remains as the boys coach.
A Spokane, Washington native, Vervair played at MSUB from 2017-2020. During four years with the Yellowjackets, Vervair, a midfielder and defender, played in 44 matches and started 28.
While at Mt. Spokane High School, Vervair was a two-year captain and received the Wildcat Award for academic achievement, team support and sportsmanship her senior season of 2016. She also competed on the Idaho Olympic Development Program travel team and on the ODP Region IV team, according to her MSUB player profile.
Since graduation from MSUB in ‘21, Vervair has coached various levels at United and with the Montana Olympic Development program.
“BCCHS is very excited to have Hallie join our team,” Hanser said in an email announcing the hiring. “She is a wonderful fit to enhance the great culture of our school and soccer program.”
It’s that culture that helped lure Vervair to Central. Through her experience with Billings United, Vervair has coached some of the players who eventually wound up at Central, she said. She’s well-versed in the Rams’ success over the years and said she doesn’t find the heavy expectations to be intimidating.
The Rams won their 10th Class A state title last fall, the most of any program and any classification, boys or girls.
“I just heard really good things about the school itself, the culture within the girls, the team atmosphere,” she said. “That’s what got me interested in it, just looking for me to be a part of a community here.”
Vervair said she prefers an attacking brand of soccer, personnel permitting, of course. Largely, though, she’ll look to her own experiences – as she said, the good and bad – to keep the Rams moving forward.
“I think building relationships is super important,” Vervair said. “I think, especially at the high school girls level, making sure mental health comes first … the girls are going to play better if they’re not stressed out.
“When they enjoy coming to practice, when they feel safe, when they have good team chemistry, all of those things are going to play a huge part in our success on the field.”
