Hallie Vervair

Hallie Vervair played at Montana State Billings from 2017-2020. During four years with the Yellowjackets, Vervair, a midfielder and defender, played in 44 matches and started 28.

 Montana State Billings University athletics

BILLINGS — By the time Hallie Vervair was in her senior season at Montana State Billings she was burned out on soccer.

Given a chance to play another season with the Yellowjackets because of COVID, Vervair elected instead to sit out 2021. Playing the game had become a job and, truth be told, she hated it, she said. It was time to move on.

Email Mike Scherting at mike.scherting@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsSchert

Tags

Load comments