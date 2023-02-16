Billings Central’s Abby Derbyshire holds the State A trophy alongside other members of Rams girls soccer team after they defeated the Whitefish Bulldogs 2-1 on Oct. 29, 2022. Derbyshire signed to play college soccer for Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.
Photo courtesy Billings Central
Billings Central’s Abby Derbyshire holds the State A trophy alongside other members of Rams girls soccer team after they defeated the Whitefish Bulldogs 2-1 on Oct. 29, 2022. Derbyshire signed to play college soccer for Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.
BILLINGS — Abby Derbyshire, Billings Central’s leading goal-scorer last season, signed a letter of intent on Thursday to play college soccer at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.
In her senior season, Derbyshire scored 25 goals and had 11 assists through the regular season and playoffs, including the Rams’ first goal in their 2-1 win over Whitefish in last season’s Class A state championship match.
The title win was the Rams’ first since 2018 and their record 10th overall. Derbyshire played in three state title games in her four-year career.
Derbyshire scored 32 goals her junior season, one shy of tying the school record, and added 11 assists. She had 17 goals as a sophomore and three goals her freshman season for 77 career goals, good for third all-time at Billings Central behind Morgan Ferestad (118) and Allie Lucas (80). Derbyshire also had 31 career assists.
Derbyshire was named to the Class A all-state team three times and was all-conference those seasons, as well.
Derbyshire should bring some much-needed offense to the Trappers, who were shut out in 11 of their 15 matches and finished 2-13 last season.
