BILLINGS — Abby Derbyshire, Billings Central’s leading goal-scorer last season, signed a letter of intent on Thursday to play college soccer at Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming.

In her senior season, Derbyshire scored 25 goals and had 11 assists through the regular season and playoffs, including the Rams’ first goal in their 2-1 win over Whitefish in last season’s Class A state championship match.

