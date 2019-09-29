BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable will gather for the third time of the 2019-20 school year on Thursday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
The Billings high school soccer head coaches will be the special guests. The get-together is open to the public.
Lunch will be available for $10 for Midland Roundtable members and $15 for non-members.
