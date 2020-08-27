BILLINGS — All intra-city soccer matches between Billings’ public high schools will be held on the new turf field at Amend Park, School District 2 Director of Athletics and Activities Mark Wahl announced in an email on Wednesday.

Billings Senior and Billings Skyview will play the first intra-city match on the new field on Tuesday. The boys’ match kicks off at 5 p.m., while the girls are scheduled to start at 7.

The artificial turf at Amend Park is designed for soccer, with longer “grass” blades and more black rubber pellets than the Wendy’s Field turf at Daylis Stadium. That should allow players to better control the ball, with better accuracy and measured pace.

Matches have been played at Daylis for more than a decade, and many AA coaches, both past and present, have lamented how the Wendy’s Field turf, which is designed for football, made it difficult for their players to perform at their best technically.

Billings Central’s soccer teams will also play its home matches on the new $1.5 million field, which was funded through the South Billings Urban Renewal Association tax increment financing district.

