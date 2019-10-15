BILLINGS — The Billings Senior boys soccer team beat Skyview 3-0, while the Bronc girls tied the crosstown rival Falcons 2-2.

The Senior boys (8-2 in Eastern AA) received goals from Jackson Stapelton and Simon Rolfson, both assisted by Jakcel Juica. Rolfson also won a penalty kick that Levi Wallace converted.

The Falcons fell to 5-5-2.

In the girls game, Skyview’s Jordan Roe scored in the first 20 seconds, but Senior answered with goals from Peyton Hegg (Sierra Marcial assist) and Payton Kirwin to take a 2-1 lead. Roe scored again to cap the scoring for the first half and the game.

The Falcons fell to 8-1-3, a half game ahead of Bozeman for first place. They own the tiebreaker over the Hawks.

The Broncs are now 1-6-3.

