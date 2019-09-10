BILLINGS — The Billings Senior boys soccer team squeaked out a 3-2 win over Billings Skyview, while the Senior and Skyview girls team played to a 2-2 draw at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday night.
In the girls game, Skyview went ahead 1-0 on a goal from Halle Labert on an Addy Duncan assist in the seventh minute. Senior's Eliza Bentler scored in the 19th minute, and Cameron Leo put the Broncs ahead in the 65th. Skyview's Mila Allison scored the final goal in the 72nd minute on an assist from Olivia Kittelmann.
The Falcons' unbeaten streak extended to 21 games.
No other details from the boys game were available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.