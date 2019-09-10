BILLINGS — The Billings Senior boys soccer team squeaked out a 3-2 win over Billings Skyview, while the Senior and Skyview girls team played to a 2-2 draw at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the girls game, Skyview went ahead 1-0 on a goal from Halle Labert on an Addy Duncan assist in the seventh minute. Senior's Eliza Bentler scored in the 19th minute, and Cameron Leo put the Broncs ahead in the 65th. Skyview's Mila Allison scored the final goal in the 72nd minute on an assist from Olivia Kittelmann. 

The Falcons' unbeaten streak extended to 21 games.

No other details from the boys game were available.

