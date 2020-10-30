BILLINGS — Next fall, for the first time since 2007, the Billings Senior boys soccer program will be led by a coach other than Zach Robbins.
Robbins, 42, whose first season guiding the Broncs was 2008, has resigned as coach to spend more time with his young family and to pursue other opportunities.
"It was a great run and a wonderful experience for me," the Billings native told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "I had great parents and boys and it's been a blessing to be a part of it.
"I had a good time. It was a lot of fun."
Overall, Robbins led the Broncs for 13 years, compiling a record of 130-61-23, he said. The Broncs qualified for the state tournament/playoffs in 12 of those seasons.
Billings Public Schools AD Mark Wahl announced the news in a press release Friday morning.
"We truly appreciate all Zach has done throughout these many years," Wahl stated in the release. "His teams were consistently a top contender in the state of Montana during all 13 years of his tenure. We wish him the best as he moves on to other things."
Robbins and his wife of 16 years, Jess, are the parents of two young daughters, Loza (10) and Allie (6), both of whom they adopted as babies. Loza is originally from Ethiopia and Allie from the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
"My daughters are getting older and I want to spend time with them," Robbins said.
This year, the Broncs (10-1-3) advanced to the quarterfinals, where Senior was topped by Missoula Sentinel 3-2 in overtime.
Robbins is an English teacher at Senior. BPS will start the process of hiring a new boys soccer coach immediately, according to the press release.
Senior finished as the State AA runner-up in 2011 under Robbins, falling to Missoula Hellgate in a shootout.
The Broncs were also third place at state in 2018, 2012 and 2010.
Robbins said he had a good coaching staff at Senior and noted Carlos Davey was on staff as a volunteer assistant for all 13 years. Paul Corcoran was another volunteer assistant for eight of those seasons.
"I thank my administration and the guys I worked with and I had some good, top-notch assistant coaches," Robbins said.
Robbins is a Billings Central graduate and was a point guard on the Rams' 1996 State A boys basketball championship team under coach Gene Espeland. He also played on the Rams' first soccer team in 1996.
He later went on to play basketball for two years at Trinity Western in British Columbia before returning to Billings and playing basketball for a year at Rocky Mountain College. Robbins graduated from Montana State Billings with a communications degree in 2003 before earning a masters in education from MSUB in 2006.
Robbins was also Senior's girls basketball coach for four seasons, before resigning after the 2019 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.