BOZEMAN — Dax Wilson scored two goals and Simon Rolfson had two assists as Billings Senior defeated Bozeman Gallatin 3-1 in boys soccer on Thursday.

With the victory, the Broncs improved to 7-0-2. They will put their unbeaten mark up against Bozeman High (7-1-0) on Saturday at Amend Park in Billings. Senior won its first matchup against the Hawks earlier in the season.

Trey Draayer also scored for the Broncs on Thursday, while Hadyn Koch registered an assist.

