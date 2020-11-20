BILLINGS — Chez Keehn has resigned as girls soccer coach at Billings Senior.
Keehn had been the head coach at her alma mater the past two years. Prior to becoming coach at Senior, she played soccer both at Senior and Rocky Mountain College.
School District 2 AD Mark Wahl said that Keehn intends to focus on her job teaching PE and health at Lockwood schools.
"We truly appreciate all that Chez has done throughout these past few years and wish her the best as she continues her career in education," Wahl said in a press release.
Keehn graduated from Senior in 2012 and was on the Broncs' state championship team in 2011.
At Rocky, she was an all-Frontier Conference defender her senior year in 2016.
This year, Senior finished 4-9-1 after Billings Skyview defeated the Broncs 2-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Keehn's resignation leaves Senior with two soccer head coach positions open.
Zach Robbins resigned as Senior's boys soccer coach earlier this offseason, stepping down on Oct. 30 after 13 years to spend more time with his young family and to pursue other opportunities.
