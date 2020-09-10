BILLINGS — Trey Draayer scored two goals and Billings Senior blanked Bozeman Gallatin 4-0 Thursday in Class AA boys soccer at Amend Park.
Draayer scored in the 24th minute and again in the 37th for the Broncs. Simon Rolfson also scored twice. Seth D'Ambrosia finished with two assists, while Hadyn Koch assisted on Draayer's first goal.
The Broncs will play at Bozeman High on Saturday.
