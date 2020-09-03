BELGRADE — Billings Skyview's girls outshot Belgrade 18-3 on Thursday afternoon, but the Falcons had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the Panthers in Class AA high school soccer.

Ave Roberts tallied an unassisted goal for Skyview in the 21st minute. Belgrade's Grace Garvert responded with the tying goal six minutes later.

Dalani Brayton assisted on Garvert's shot.

Skyview keeper Madisen Carter had one save. Belgrade goalie Mackenzie Turner was credited with 12 saves.

