BILLINGS — The boys soccer teams from Billings Skyview and Billings West played to a 3-3 draw in a crosstown match Tuesday at Amend Park.
Rob Grashchenkov, Cooper Moore and Taylor Moore scored goals for Skyview. Taylor Moore, Aidan Morgan and Brayden Armer were credit with assists.
Owen Guthridge, Finley LeFevre and Cade Hatheway found the net for West. Hatheway and Logan Brown had assists for the Golden Bears.
West will travel to Bozeman High on Thursday, while Skyview will travel to Bozeman Gallatin.
