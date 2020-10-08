BOZEMAN — Charlize Davis scored two goals and Billings Skyview clinched a home match for the Class AA girls soccer playoffs with a 3-0 victory over Bozeman Gallatin.
The win clinched the No. 3 seed from the Eastern conference for the Falcons, who will play their playoff match Tuesday.
Both Davis goals, which came in the first minute and the 78th minute, were assisted by Julia Mader. Ashton Kelsey also scored for Skyview in the 24th minute on an assist by Teagan Moss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.