BOZEMAN — Charlize Davis scored two goals and Billings Skyview clinched a home match for the Class AA girls soccer playoffs with a 3-0 victory over Bozeman Gallatin.

The win clinched the No. 3 seed from the Eastern conference for the Falcons, who will play their playoff match Tuesday.

Both Davis goals, which came in the first minute and the 78th minute, were assisted by Julia Mader. Ashton Kelsey also scored for Skyview in the 24th minute on an assist by Teagan Moss. 

