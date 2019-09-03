BILLINGS — The Billings Skyview soccer programs went unbeaten against Billings West on Tuesday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
The Skyview girls won 2-0, while the Skyview and West boys played to a 3-3 draw.
In the girls game, Halle Labert scored both of the goals for the
defending Class AA state champion Falcons. Kylee McCoskery assisted Labert's first score.
The Skyview boys had a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes left, according to coach Russ Dornisch. Aidan Morgan (two) and Cooper Moore scored the Falcons' goals, while Josh Lambourne (Cade Hathaway assist), Finley LeFevre and Hunter Jacobsen found the net for the Golden Bears.
Skyview vs. West
Billings West's Josh Lambourne attempts to pass the ball during a game against Billings Skyview at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Skyview vs. West boys soccer
Cade Hathaway of Billings West heads the ball during a match against Billings Skyview at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday. The teams played to a 3-3 draw.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Skyview vs. West
Billings Skyview coach Russ Dornisch addresses players during a game against Billings West at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Skyview vs. West
Billings Skyview's Beau Detra (9) moves the ball during a game against Billings West at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Skyview vs. West
Billings Skyview's Landen Jones (11) attempts to regain control of the ball during a game against Billings West at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Skyview vs. West
Billings West's Sophie Sievertsen (9) attempts to steal the ball from Billings Skyview's Hailee Gertsch (8) at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Skyview vs. West
Billings Skyview's Kylee McCoskery (12) attempts to pass the ball during a game against Billings West at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Skyview vs. West
Billings Skyview's Julia Mader (7) embraces Halle Labert (10) after scoring during a game against Billings West at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Skyview vs. West
Billings Skyview's Isabel Schabuer (2) attempts to pass the ball during a game against Billings West at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Skyview vs. West
Billings Skyview's Aspen Petersen (17) attempts to gain control of the ball during a game against Billings West at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Sign up for our high school sports newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest Montana prep sports news delivered to your email inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.