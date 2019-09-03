Skyview vs. West boys soccer

Cade Hathaway of Billings West heads the ball during a match against Billings Skyview at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium on Tuesday. The teams played to a 3-3 draw.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The Billings Skyview soccer programs went unbeaten against Billings West on Tuesday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.

The Skyview girls won 2-0, while the Skyview and West boys played to a 3-3 draw.

In the girls game, Halle Labert scored both of the goals for the defending Class AA state champion Falcons. Kylee McCoskery assisted Labert's first score.

The Skyview boys had a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes left, according to coach Russ Dornisch. Aidan Morgan (two) and Cooper Moore scored the Falcons' goals, while Josh Lambourne (Cade Hathaway assist), Finley LeFevre and Hunter Jacobsen found the net for the Golden Bears.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments