GREAT FALLS — Billings Skyview and Great Falls played to a 2-2 draw Thursday in Class AA girls soccer.
Ashton Kelsey scored for Skyview in the opening minute of what was a back-and-forth contest. The Bison tied it in the seventh minute, but the Falcons reclaimed the lead on Charlize Davis' goal in the 21st. Great Falls tied it again in the 34th minute, and that capped the scoring.
Skyview hosts Great Falls CMR on Saturday while the Bison visit Billings West.
