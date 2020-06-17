CHICAGO — Billings Skyview's Halle Labert is the Gatorade girls soccer Player of the Year for Montana.
The announcement was made by the Gatorade Company in a press release Wednesday morning.
Labert is the second winner of the award to be chosen from Skyview, joining Jordan Roe, who was honored last year.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Labert is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
Labert, 5-foot-4 senior midfielder, scored 11 goals and registered five assists this season, leading the Falcons to the State AA championship match. She was the 2019 Class AA Eastern Conference Player of the Year and is a two-time first-team All-State selection. Labert concluded her high school career with 32 goals and 25 assists, according to a press release from Gatorade.
Billings West topped Skyview 1-0 for this past season's state title. The previous season, Skyview won its first state girls soccer championship with a 6-0 victory over Missoula Big Sky. The Falcons finished the 2018 campaign with a perfect 15-0-0 record and were 10-2-3 this past season.
A member of the National Business Honor Society, Labert has volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and as a youth soccer coach.
“Halle Labert was the most dangerous player this season and the most effective,” said Bozeman coach Erika Cannon in a press release from Gatorade. “She has a great ability to beat players in the center of the midfield, which unbalances the defense and creates scoring options for herself and her teammates.”
Labert has maintained a weighted 4.03 grade-point average. She has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at Rocky Mountain College.
Labert joins Roe and other recent Montana Gatorade girls soccer Player of the Year winners Cadie Williams (2017-18, Kalispell Glacier), Alexa Coyle (2016-17, Bozeman), Brittany Delridge (2015-16, Missoula Sentinel), Averie Collins (2014-15, Bozeman), and Maddy Emerick (2013-14, Billings Senior) among the state’s list of former award recipients.
