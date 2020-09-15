BILLINGS — Billings West and Billings Skyview played to a 2-2 tie in girls soccer Tuesday at Amend Park.
Chloe Davies scored for West on an assist by Sophie Sievertsen in the 10th minute. Sievertsen later scored on a penalty kick in the 60th minute.
Ashton Kelsey (43rd minute) and Sydney Robbins (54th minute) each scored for Skyview. Kylee McCoskery and Ava Roe had the assists.
West will face Bozeman High on the road on Thursday while Skyview will play at Bozeman Gallatin.
