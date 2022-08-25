BILLINGS — With a senior-heavy roster, Billings West boys soccer coach Luke Ashmore enters the new season with plenty of optimism.
His Golden Bears reinforced some of that positivity in Thursday’s season opener, handling a Bozeman Gallatin team with a decided different makeup 6-0 at Amend Park.
Later in the day, the West and Gallatin girls, last year’s participants in a thrilling state championship match, showed neither were likely going to back down this season despite graduation losses from both sides.
When it was over, Gallatin returned to Bozeman with a 2-1 victory as Raptors senior Olivia Collins picked up where she left off last season.
West boys 6, Gallatin 0
The Bears created several chances early before Ethan Holloway broke the seal on the new season with a goal in the ninth minute. An own goal by the Raptors made the score 2-0 by halftime, and the Bears took off after that.
Owen Guthridge found the net twice and Caden Haff and Josh Schallenkamp also scored after the break, leaving Ashmore more than pleased with what he saw from his team.
Ashmore started nine seniors and two juniors.
“I’m never going to go into a game and expect six-nil, seven-nil,” Ashmore said. “I just want to see quality play, and in terms of the game plan we kind of drafted for the day, they were on top of it. They really performed that to a T.”
Keepers Baylor Boyce and Brennen Ellis combined to keep a clean sheet against a team that, in comparison to West, has just two seniors on its roster.
The Raptors had a few chances, but didn’t test neither Boyce nor Ellis very much.
“West came in and kind of showed our boys what it really means to kind of be in this position and play against teams in this state,” Raptors first-year coach Mike Furstenberg said. “I think that’s probably the big lesson we can learn today is just we’ve got to go.”
Holloway added two assists, as did Sinjin McDonald. Guthridge also had an assist for the Bears, who moved the ball well and had several good build-ups.
“Our entire preseason it’s been a lot of conditioning and a lot of one- and two-touch soccer,” Ashmore said. “So we’re trying to move the ball as quickly as possible this year and from what I saw, that’s what they were doing on the field. So at the end of the day I’m going to walk away a very happy coach.”
Gallatin girls 2, West 1
The Raptors and Bears ended last season by playing a drama-filled championship match at Amend Park, with West coming out on top 1-0.
Both programs graduated more than a handful of seniors, many of them key performers. Though Thursday’s match certainly wasn’t as fluid as that title match, West and Gallatin showed that there’s still plenty of talent to contend with.
Of course, one of the major talents is Collins. The future Boise State player scored 19 goals a year ago, and started her 2022 season with two goals against the Bears.
Both were assisted by fellow senior Indigo Andresen, who, from the midfield circle, saw Collins peel off the shoulder of a defender and thread a ball perfectly to her feet. Collins did the rest for a 1-0 lead.
West equalized one minute into the second half on a rebound goal by freshman Reagan Soucy after Gallatin keeper Isabella Donaghey knocked away a tough shot by Jaida Casares. Fourteen minutes later Andresen lofted a long ball this time to Collins, who again found the back of the net, this time from a bit further out for the game’s final goal.
“Moving off the ball is one of (Collins’) best attributes,” Gallatin coach Joel Ganey said. “I think her runs are next-level and definitely are super dangerous and really hard to defend.”
Coach Rob Zimmerman’s Bears graduated a big chunk of their scoring, as well as half of the back line and the starting keeper from a defense that gave up just two goals the entire regular season. Given that, keeping the Raptors and Collins to two goals out of the gate might have been an accomplishment.
“We are going to be a work in progress,” Zimmerman said. “Maybe a little bit slower this year than the past couple years with losing some key players and adding in some new pieces. But I thought we looked good. We’re still getting to know each other, but I thought we made a big step forward today.”
Photos: Billings West vs. Bozeman Gallatin boys and girls soccer
