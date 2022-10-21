BILLINGS — Owen Guthridge scored two goals, including a go-ahead penalty kick with under five minutes to play, to help send the Billings West boys soccer team into the Class AA semifinals with a 3-2 win over Kalispell Glacier Friday night at Amend Park.
Glacier scored first off a goal by Hunter Liswoski before West answered with goals by Ethan Holloway and Guthridge for a 2-1 halftime lead. The Wolfpack (8-3-5) pulled even again on a 40-yard direct kick before a handball call in the box awarded a penalty to the Golden Bears.
Guthridge’s spot kick was true, and the Bears hung on from there to earn a semifinal appearance.
“Glacier’s one of the best sides we’ve played this year,” West coach Luke Ashmore said. “So a lot of credit to them. They really worried us for good periods of play during that game. They’ve got fantastic midfielders, fantastic forwards … I’m very happy we were able to match what they brought.”
West (11-1-3) advances to play at Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals. The Bears saw their season end a year ago with a semifinal loss to the Knights in Missoula.
“At this point, we’re going to have two days to kind of put the finishing touches on and talk about this past game and how we can better prepare for the semifinal,” Ashmore said. “Regardless of who we play, I think we’re going to approach this next game with an awesome mindset.”
