BILLINGS — The Billings West boys and girls soccer teams both advanced into the Class AA semifinals by gaining quarterfinal wins on Saturday.
For the boys, Ethan Holloway and Owen Guthridge scored a goal each in the Golden Bears' 2-0 win over Helena Capital at Amend Park. Quin Pawiroredjo and Finley LeFevre had assists for the Bears (12-3-1),
West, the No. 2 seed from the East, will play in the semifinals on Tuesday.
West’s girls kept their unbeaten record intact with a 9-0 win over Capital, also at Amend Park. It was the eighth straight shutout for the Bears, who improved to 14-0-2.
Mary Speare helped highlight the West win by scoring three goals and assisting on another. Teammates Sophie Sievertsen and Emma Lensing contributed two goals apiece.
Chloe Davis also scored for the Bears. She also had two assists.
West's girls, the top seed from the East, will host a semifinal against Missoula Hellgate on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Amend.
