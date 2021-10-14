BILLINGS — With just over two minutes to play in Billings West’s 2-0 girls soccer win over Billings Senior Thursday night at Amend Park, Golden Bears coach coach Rob Zimmerman subbed out all eight of the team’s seniors en masse.
It was a fitting tribute to a group that played a large role in leading the Golden Bears to an unbeaten record in the regular season, and that, if not for two draws with Bozeman Gallatin, would have a perfect mark going into next week’s Class AA playoffs.
As it stands, though, the Bears will take their 12-0-2 record, their top seed in the Eastern AA, their city championship (they won all four matches against Senior and Skyview) and look ahead, not back. After dropping out in the quarterfinals last season as a No. 1 seed, this group of Bears is looking for amends.
“We wanted to make sure that we were playing our best heading into the playoffs and the expectation is to do better than we did last year,” Zimmerman said. “You know, they feel like they have some unfinished business, left some stuff unsaid, and we’re hoping to perform this year.”
Earlier in the night, West’s boys held off Senior to maintain their hold on second place in the East at the close of the regular season. The victory also gave the Bears a city championship after they and the Broncs entered the night with identical 2-1-0 records in intra-city matches.
“Going into this year, you just want to see improvement, and from the last two seasons, placing third in the conference each time, this gives us that goal, at least for the regular season,” Bears boys coach Luke Ashmore said. “Improvement to that second spot can bode better for playoff advantage going forward, but obviously now it’s every game is do or die.”
West boys 3, Senior 2
The Broncs (8-5-1) entered the match in fourth place in the league and with a win would have had a shot to finish second. Things looked good after Lucas Thompson curled a high arcing shot over the outstretched arms of West keeper Kasey Meier for a 1-0 Broncs lead in the 4th minute.
West (10-3-1) answered just five minutes later on a goal from Finn LeFevre — assisted by Owen Guthridge — and Quin Pawiroredjo knocked in an Ethan Holloway pass for a 2-1 lead in the 27th minute.
Holloway’s goal from Jacob Kauwe in the 67th seemed to put the game on ice, but when Senior pulled within 3-2 on an own goal with less than two minutes remaining, Ashmore’s usual sideline pacing took on more urgency.
Senior had a one last chance to equalize just before the final whistle, but a lunging shot in front of the net ricocheted wide of the goal.
As the second seed, West will host Great Falls (1-11-2) on Tuesday at Amend Park. Times for Tuesday’s playoffs had yet to be determined by the end of Thursday’s games.
Senior will host Skyview (6-7-1), also on Tuesday.
“We don’t feel far away at all,” Senior coach Jace Beck said. “If anything, we’re confident in how we play and that we can beat any team in the state.”
West girls 2, Senior 0
West recorded its sixth consecutive shutout — the Bears have allowed just two goals in 14 matches this season — but it didn’t come without a few anxious moments.
A Senior shot from the 18-yard box went high over the crossbar, and keeper Ashlyn Dvorak had to dive fully extended to her left to save another in the 64th minute. In the end, Bears’ defense passed every test, as it’s done all season.
“We’ve been tested a few times and we’ve always been able to answer the test,” Zimmerman said. “I think that says a lot, because some games we don’t get a lot of tests in the back line. For them to be able to step up and answer the test when it comes up, I’m proud of them.”
After a scoreless first half, Sophie Sievertsen neatly directed the ball past Senior keeper Brenna Linse for a goal in the 47th minutes. Fourteen minutes later Sievertsen delivered a cross that Satory Taylor sent into goal for the 2-0 lead.
On Tuesday, the Bears will host Great Falls (1-11-2).
Senior (8-4-2), as the third seed, will host Great Falls CMR (2-11-1).
“Honestly, we set some goals at the beginning of the season and one was to be a top-five team in our conference,” Senior coach Steph Wagner said. “We wanted to go into the playoffs No. 5 in our conference. And we’re sitting at three and I’m happy with it, and I think the girls are happy with it, too.”
NOTES: Other first-round girls playoff matchups will be Belgrade (2-12-0) at Bozeman Gallatin (9-1-4), and Skyview (7-5-2) at Bozeman (7-4-3). For the boys, CMR (1-13-0) travels to Bozeman (13-1-0), and Belgrade (4-7-3) is at Bozeman Gallatin (9-5-0).
