BILLINGS — No matter how the Eastern AA boys soccer standings pan out over the next week, Billings Senior coach Jace Beck and Billings West coach Luke Ashmore can say this: It’s been a fun ride.
Going into Saturday, four teams were within four points of first place with two matches to play.
Ashmore’s Golden Bears jumbled things up a bit more on Saturday, knocking Beck’s Broncs out of first place with a 2-0 win at Amend Park. West’s win put the Bears (9-1-3, 30 points) onto the top perch, but perhaps only temporarily, pending Bozeman’s outcome against Belgrade late Saturday.
For the time being, Ashmore was content to see his team celebrate a win over its arch-rival and to just enjoy competing in what’s been a unique conference season thus far.
“It’s been crazy,” Ashmore said of the league’s back-and-forth among his team, Senior, Bozeman and Bozeman Gallatin. “And so for us, approaching this game, we really weren’t concerned with our results at this point. We just wanted to focus on a quality performance, and luckily for us that translated to a good result.”
Earlier in the day, the West and Senior girls played to a 0-0 draw. Senior needed a victory to have any hope of catching West for the fourth seed, while West was trying to catch Skyview for third.
The scoreless draw, though, increased the likelihood that the Bears (6-3-4, 22 points) and Broncs (4-5-4, 16 points) will be locked into the fourth and fifth seeds. That would pit the teams against each other in the first round when the Class AA playoffs begin Oct. 18.
West boys 2, Senior 0
Owen Guthridge and Ethan Holloway scored the goals, and keeper Baylor Boyce spearheaded the clean sheet with the help of a diving parry on a well-placed direct kick by Senior’s Lucas Thompson as Senior dominated the early going.
The opening 10 minutes or so were largely played in Senior’s third of the field, but when Guthridge found the net on an assist from Sinjin McDonald, things opened up for the Bears.
If not for the 10 saves from Senior keeper Tysen Boller, things might have turned out worse for the Broncs (9-1-2, 29 points). Senior had won six matches in a row to take over the top spot in the standings. Instead of being the league’s top seed, the Broncs could potentially be the third.
“It might be a good thing that we lost here, make us realize that we’re not invincible,” Beck said. “And it give us something to work on, rather than just coming to practice and going through the motions. Now we understand that we have to battle, things aren’t going to come to us.”
West won its fourth in a row and hasn’t allowed a goal in any of those. In fact, the Bears have given up just two goals in their past eight matches.
“Just in terms of (Saturday’s) effort, I’m so happy with that,” Ashmore said. “I think for the entire 80 minutes we had the intensity we needed.”
Senior girls 0, West 0
West came into the match having scored 11 goals in three games, and the Bears built a championship season last year partly on the strength of a strong 1-2 passing game facilitated by quick ball movement.
There was little of that Saturday, whether through the defensive efforts of the Broncs or ineffectiveness by the Bears.
Neither keeper — Kendal Tucker for Senior and Maria Ackerman for West — was challenged much. When they were, they were up to the task.
“We’re a better team than we showed today and we need to clean a few things up and get ready to go to the playoffs,” said West coach Rob Zimmerman, whose team closes the regular season on Thursday against Belgrade. “We should be playing our best soccer and we took a step backwards today.”
After a solid start to their season — a win or draw in five of their first seven games — the Broncs are 1-4 in their last five.
Bea Bentler’s 15 goals this season is second in the Eastern AA, but the Broncs junior forward had few opportunities to score as both teams kept things bottled up pretty well on their back lines or in the midfield area.
“Honestly, we’re just trying to get back into our groove,” said Senior coach Steph Wagner, whose team recorded its second straight shutout. “Seasons are made of peaks and valleys and we went through a little valley and I think we’re coming back up.
“We’re starting to figure some things out as a team, and so I was actually pleased with the way that they played today.”
