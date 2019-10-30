KALISPELL — Billings West was not to be denied.
Not weather delays, nor vehicle accidents on the highway nor Kalispell Glacier was going to prevent the Golden Bears from reaching their appointed destination.
Overcoming obstacles out of its control, West took control on the pitch, using first-half goals by Jillian Hust and Emma Lensing to defeat the Wolfpack 2-1 in a Class AA semifinal match for girls soccer on Wednesday.
Glacier was the No. 1 seed out of the West, while West is the No. 3 seed from the East.
The Bears (9-3-3) will play intracity rival Billings Skyview (10-1-3) on Saturday for the state championship. The match will be at 5 p.m. at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
The Falcons advanced for a second straight year with a 2-1 overtime win over Bozeman.
West is the only team to defeat the defending state champions this season. It will be the Bears' third appearance in the title match, having won in 2009 and 2010.
“It’s fun. It’s a great group of kids. We’re excited to get there,” Rob Zimmerman, the Bears second-year head coach told 406mtsports.com by phone on the happy bus ride back to Billings.
“This group is very resilient.”
West got stuck overnight in Bozeman last Saturday after defeating Missoula Hellgate in a quarterfinal match. The Bears and Wolfpack were originally scheduled to play on Tuesday but field conditions forced the match to be moved to Wednesday.
The team was delayed for almost three hours on game day by an accident on the highway between Missoula and Kalispell.
“A trip that normally takes two hours and 20 minutes took five hours,” Zimmerman said. “We had planned to be there three hours before the match. We literally stepped off the bus and right into our normal 20-minute warm up.”
It didn’t take long for the Bears to strike. Hust took a long goal kick from keeper Kendell Ellis, gathered it, and chipped in a shot from 20 yards out.
“Very rarely,” said Zimmerman of seeing the keeper earn the assist.
Seven minutes later, Hust was also involved in the second score. The Bears moved down the pitch with the team’s lone senior finding Lensing in the box with a nice cross pass.
“It was a great goal,” Zimmerman said. “It was a nice build-up with our attack.”
Glacier ramped up the pressure, halving the lead in the second half on a goal by Kenzie Williams in the 73rd minute. But the West defense did not allow another goal. The Wolfpack out-shot West 15-7 for shots on goal.
“The second half, late, we got tested a little,” said Zimmerman. “We just tried to keep them in front of us.
“We just stuck to our game plan, the way we’ve played all year. Just trying to take advantage of our opportunities. We had struggled with finishing sometimes this year. We finished well today.”
