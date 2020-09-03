BILLINGS — It’s only match No. 2 for the Billings West girls soccer team, but the Golden Bears looked in midseason form Thursday night at Amend Park.
Crisp passing, composed control and some good defense led to a 4-0 win over Billings Senior, off to a good start of its own.
Chez Keehn’s Broncs came into the match winners of its first three, but there was little more she could do after the final whistle than tip the proverbial cap to the defending Class AA champions.
“They were the better team and they dominated, for sure,” she said. “They’re just playing very, very good soccer.”
Senior’s boys rebounded from a scoreless draw earlier in the week to topple West 6-0 to start the doubleheader. The Broncs were all over the Bears from the start, leaving Senior coach Zach Robbins happy with how his team responded from Tuesday’s tie with Skyview.
“Great response,” he said. “I thought they might be a little tired, but they were ready to rock and roll. I thought we played a little more together tonight. On Tuesday I felt like we were a little bit more individualistic and tonight our team play was fantastic.”
West girls 4, Senior 0
There was nothing individualistic about the West girls. There were assists on all four of the Bears’ goals, and coach Rob Zimmerman rotated six players on his backline to help all-state keeper Kendell Ellis throw the clean sheet at the Broncs, who had been a high-scoring team up to this point.
Sure, maybe the Bears, who graduated just one senior (Jillian Hust) from last year’s roster, should be playing at a high level this early in the season with so many returners. Hust scored the majority of Bears’ goals a year ago, but they showed a variety of offensive options Thursday as Avery Kimmel, Sophie Sievertsen and Emma Lensing (two) all picked up goals.
“I think that year of experience has helped us out,” West coach Rob Zimmerman said. “We’re going to get goals from different players. We’re just trying to be creative up front and it ends up freeing up different people at different times.”
One of West’s more dynamic goals was Lensing’s first, which she headed in just under the crossbar on a nice cross from Chloe Davies. Sievertsen, Kimmel and Avery Lambourne also had assists as the Bears improved to 2-0-0 in their title-defending season.
“We all have a lot of pressure on us but we’re not letting that affect us,” said Kimmel, one of five seniors on the Bears’ roster. “We’re just going out and playing our best.”
Senior had 13 goals in three matches prior to Thursday. The Broncs forced Ellis to make two saves, but didn’t get a whole lot of quality chances.
“I told them not to really dwell on it too much, West is a really good team,” said Keehn, whose team dropped to 3-1-0. “We knew it was going to be a challenge. I’d rather lose early in the season than at the end.”
Senior boys 6, West 0
Without a goal for the first 14 minutes, Hadyn Koch finally got the Broncs going. His goal on an assist from Kaleb Thompson opened the gates for Senior, which then built a 4-0 lead by halftime.
By the time the match was over, Dylan Jens, Jackson Stapleton and Trey Draayer (two goals) also found the back of the net for the Broncs, who had some chances earlier this week against Skyview but had trouble finishing.
That wasn’t the case against the Golden Bears, who also gifted the Broncs an own goal.
“We knew we didn’t try hard enough that first game (of the week),” said Koch, who has given a verbal commitment to play for Montana State Billings. “We were all disappointed with our score and our effort that game. We knew we had to bring it today.”
West had a few chances at a goal, the best coming when a shot ricocheted off the post right back to a prone Biel Cantera, the Senior keeper. Instead, Cantera and the Broncs (3-0-1) put together another clean sheet. They have yet to be scored upon in their four matches.
“The key is we have two centerbacks who are seniors (Koch and Ethan Wynia) and they know what is expected of them,” Robbins said. “Those two are a great partnership. Haydn’s maybe not as fast as Ethan … Ethan can cover space, but Hadyn reads things really well. So the partnership between those two has been fantastic.”
