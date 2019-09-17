BATTLE FOR THE BALL

BILLINGS — Sophie Sievertsen scored two goals and Jullian Hurst had a goal and two assists to help the Billings West girls defeat Billings Senior 4-0 Tuesday night at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.

West also scored on an own goal as the Golden Bears earned their first conference win of the season to improve to 1-2-0 in the Eastern AA. Senior dropped to 0-3-1.

Ashlyn Dvork earned the clean sheet for West, which led 1-0 at the half on the strength of Hurst's goal. Emma Lensing had the assist.

Senior's boys followed the girls game with their third consecutive win, beating West 2-1.

Hunter Jacobson gave the Bears a 1-0 lead in the third minute, but the Broncs equalized on Sam George's penalty kick.

Then, toward the end of the first half, Jakcel Juica buried a shot in the corner of the West net when a corner kick bounced around in the box for Senior's lead. The teams were scoreless in the second half.

Senior improved to 3-1-0, and West slipped to 0-2-1.

West's teams play host to Belgrade on Saturday. The Broncs boys and girls are off until the weekend of Sept. 27-28 when they play host to the Great Falls schools.

