BILLINGS — Sophie Sievertsen scored two goals and Jullian Hurst had a goal and two assists to help the Billings West girls defeat Billings Senior 4-0 Tuesday night at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium.
West also scored on an own goal as the Golden Bears earned their first conference win of the season to improve to 1-2-0 in the Eastern AA. Senior dropped to 0-3-1.
Ashlyn Dvork earned the clean sheet for West, which led 1-0 at the half on the strength of Hurst's goal. Emma Lensing had the assist.
Senior's boys followed the girls game with their third consecutive win, beating West 2-1.
Hunter Jacobson gave the Bears a 1-0 lead in the third minute, but the Broncs equalized on Sam George's penalty kick.
Then, toward the end of the first half, Jakcel Juica buried a shot in the corner of the West net when a corner kick bounced around in the box for Senior's lead. The teams were scoreless in the second half.
Senior improved to 3-1-0, and West slipped to 0-2-1.
West's teams play host to Belgrade on Saturday. The Broncs boys and girls are off until the weekend of Sept. 27-28 when they play host to the Great Falls schools.
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Hunter Jacobson (5) and Billings Senior's Simon Rolfson (4) makes contact during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Sam George (14) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Seth D'Ambrosia (20) takes a shot on goal during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Ethan Oliszczak (7) goes after the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Dustin Gray (1) blocks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Kaleb Vestal (3) tries to steal the ball from Billings Senior's Simon Rolfson (4) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Jakcel Juica (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
The sun sets during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's head coach Luke Ashmore speaks to his players during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Dustin Gray (1) blocks a shot during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Riley Krueger-Harding (18) reacts after scoring a goal during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Dawson Blakeslee (18) catches the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Trey Draayer (6) tries to drive towards the goal during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's head coach Luke Ashmore during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Josh Lambourne (15) and Billings Senior's Ethan Wynia (11) battle for the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's head coach Zach Robbins during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
The sun sets during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Cassidy French (0) goes after a ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
BATTLE FOR THE BALL
Billings Senior's Sierra Marcial (13) and Billings West's Greta Morgan (12) battle for the ball during the girls soccer match Tuesday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium. West won 4-0.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Sierra Marcial (13) looks to pass during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Jenna Wagner (7) tries to block Billings West's Jillian Hust (10) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Eliza Bentler (2) gets high fives from her teammates as she is introduced before the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Olivia Wichman (17) heads the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's players celebrate following a goal during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Cassidy French (0) before the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Greta Morgan (12) controls the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's players cheer before the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's head coach Rob Zimmerman claps as his players rush the field after the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Madi Schwab (10) challenges Billings West's Jillian Hust (10) for the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Cameron Leo (3) tries to keep the ball from Billings West's Kendra Atkinson (18) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's players cheer before the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Chloe Davies (5) chases down a ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Eliza Bentler (2) and Billings West's Maddie Munguia (15) battle for the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Jillian Hust (10) celebrates after scoring during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Cameron Leo (3) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Avery Kimmel (6) gets high fives from her teammates as she is introduced before the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's head coach Chez Keehn speaks to her players during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's head coach Rob Zimmerman speaks to his players after the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Sophie Sievertsen (9) tries to keep the ball from Billings Senior's Eliza Bentler (2) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Greta Morgan (12) hugs Billings West's Chloe Davies (5) after the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
The ball gets past Billings Senior's Cassidy French (0) for a goal during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings Senior's Rosa Roccisano (16) kicks the ball during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
West vs. Senior
Billings West's Jillian Hust (10) keeps the ball from Billings Senior's Lily Frye (15) during the Billings West Golden Bears' game against the Billings Senior Broncs at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
