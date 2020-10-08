BOZEMAN — The Billings West girls soccer team clinched the top seed in the Eastern AA without scoring a goal Thursday night.
The Golden Bears played to a 0-0 draw with Bozeman to remain four points ahead of the Hawks for first place in the division. With one match to go in the regular season, there is no way the Hawks (9-2-2, 29 points) can catch the Bears (10-0-3, 33 points).
Kendell Ellis was in goal, helping West to its 10th shutout of the season. West has allowed just four goals in its 13 matches.
West, the defending Class AA champion, concludes the regular season with a home match Saturday against Bozeman Gallatin. The Bears will host the East’s No. 8 team Tuesday in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
