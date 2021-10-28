BILLINGS — The wait for redemption has been a long one. Twelve months, in fact.
When the 2020 girls soccer season started, the Billings West Golden Bears were one confident group. Coming off their 2019 state championship season, the Bears had everybody back, save for Jillian Hust.
Yes, Hust was the team’s leading scorer, but there was still plenty of talent returning, players that were a year wiser, a year stronger.
True to others’ expectations and their own, the Bears rolled through the 2020 regular season with an 11-0-3 record and scored 44 goals while allowing just four. But it all came to a sudden halt in the playoff quarterfinals, when Missoula Hellgate, a fourth seed out of the West, took down the mighty Bears on penalty kicks.
Dreams of a repeat championship were dashed, and it was a hard fall, indeed.
“It was like a stab to the heart,” Bears senior defender Bella Murphy recounted Tuesday night after she helped West to a 5-1 semifinal win over that same Hellgate team. “It was very humbling, though, which we did need. Last year we were confident because (in 2019) we were underdogs, we beat everyone, we broke everyone’s expectations. No one expected that.
“We came into (the 2020) season thinking, ‘Oh, you know, we’re going to do it again. We lost one player.’ And then we lost and everyone was really upset. We were all humbled.”
When his team gathered this fall for a new season — with the roster largely intact again — coach Rob Zimmerman sensed none of that overconfidence. Instead, what permeated through his team was the exact opposite.
“Last year … for lack of a better phrase … left a bad taste in their mouth,” Zimmerman said. “From Day 1, they were motivated to make amends. I think they felt like they didn’t perform when they needed to.”
They’ll need to perform one last time, at 6 p.m. Friday against Bozeman Gallatin in the AA title match at Amend Park.
If it weren’t for the Raptors (12-1-4), the Bears (15-0-2) would be unbeaten and untied. But West and Gallatin played to a 0-0 draw in their season opener, and a few weeks later they tied again, this time 1-1.
And with Olivia Collins being the top goal-scorer in the East, the Bears know they’ll have their hands full against Gallatin, making its first championship appearance in just the second year of existence for the program.
The Bears seemingly haven’t taken a single minute for granted this season. Another strong regular season has been followed up by an even more determined postseason. In their three playoff games, the Bears have outscored their opponents 21-1.
“I know that we all completely trust each other,” said senior forward Chloe Davies, who had a goal and two assists in Tuesday’s semifinal win. “I look at these girls as my sisters. We’re all sisters to each other, and that’s how we continue to build that bond and that trust. That’s how we get better and better.”
Zimmerman is in his fourth season at West. Thus, Friday marks the finale for his first senior class. “Hold the rope” has been a refrain for this group since the beginning, a mantra to remind each player that they all have to do their part, that they all have to be there for one another.
Just like Davies said.
On the sidelines, before the start of each match, the players stand in a line, each holding a part of that rope as it extends from the first player to last.
The Bears have a second slogan, as well, a reference to last year’s disappointment: Unfinished business.
“We definitely came into this season with that mindset,” Murphy said. “It’s our redemption year, our senior year. I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to be able to hopefully win a state championship again.”
