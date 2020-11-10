BILLINGS — Billings West’s Ashlyn Dvorak has given a verbal commitment to play college soccer at the University of Montana.

Dvorak, a junior keeper, made her commitment last month.

Playing behind Kendell Ellis, Dvorak started a couple games in goal for the Golden Bears and helped them record 11 shutouts in 14 regular-season matches.

She also played in the field at forward during a few matches for the Bears, who were eliminated from the Class AA state playoffs in the quarterfinals.

A member of the Billings United Soccer Club, Dvorak was invited in January of 2019 Dvorak to attend the National Olympic Development Program Training Camp held in Florida. She plays keeper for the 2004 Billings United side.

Tags

Load comments