BILLINGS — Billings West’s Ashlyn Dvorak has given a verbal commitment to play college soccer at the University of Montana.
Dvorak, a junior keeper, made her commitment last month.
Playing behind Kendell Ellis, Dvorak started a couple games in goal for the Golden Bears and helped them record 11 shutouts in 14 regular-season matches.
She also played in the field at forward during a few matches for the Bears, who were eliminated from the Class AA state playoffs in the quarterfinals.
A member of the Billings United Soccer Club, Dvorak was invited in January of 2019 Dvorak to attend the National Olympic Development Program Training Camp held in Florida. She plays keeper for the 2004 Billings United side.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.