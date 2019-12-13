BILLINGS — Jillian Hust, who assisted on the lone goal in Billings West’s state soccer championship win last fall, signed a letter of intent to play for Montana State Billings next season.
Hust led the Golden Bears with nine goals and assisted on four others in helping West to its first state title since the program won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. West defeated Billings Skyview 1-0 on a goal by Chloe Davies on a cross from Hust.
Hust was named all-state following her senior season. She had three goals and three assists for the Bears as a junior in 2018.
I am so excited and proud of @jillhust— Angel (@angelr182) December 13, 2019
She’s committed to @MSUBWSOC to continue doing what she loves ⚽️. Mom & Dad are so very proud of you!@SoccerBWHSgirls #earniteveryday#holdtherope pic.twitter.com/ZG4LDyQcY3
The Yellowjackets finished 6-9-2 overall and 5-7 in the GNAC last season.
Hust and her family announced the signing via a tweet on Friday.
