West vs. Skyview

Billings West's Jillian Hust (10) gets her teammates hyped up before the Billings West Golden Bears 1-0 victory over the Billings Skyview Falcons in the Class AA championship game at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Saturday, Nov. 2.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Jillian Hust, who assisted on the lone goal in Billings West’s state soccer championship win last fall, signed a letter of intent to play for Montana State Billings next season.

Hust led the Golden Bears with nine goals and assisted on four others in helping West to its first state title since the program won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. West defeated Billings Skyview 1-0 on a goal by Chloe Davies on a cross from Hust.

Hust was named all-state following her senior season. She had three goals and three assists for the Bears as a junior in 2018.

The Yellowjackets finished 6-9-2 overall and 5-7 in the GNAC last season.

Hust and her family announced the signing via a tweet on Friday.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments