MISSOULA — Maria Ackerman dove to her right, got her hands on a low free kick and pounced on the loose ball to make one last save for Billings West in the final minute of the girls soccer game Friday at Fort Missoula.
Ackerman, a senior goalie, made save after save throughout the second half as the Golden Bears (9-3-4) knocked off top-seeded Missoula Hellgate (11-1-3) in the State AA quarterfinals. Her strong play in net allowed the first-half penalty kick goal from senior captain Avery Lambourne to stand as the difference in the 1-0 result.
Lambourne took the spot kick after Reagan Soucy was taken down from behind in Hellgate’s 18-yard box. The Bears, who had the second-best goal against record in AA, kept the Knights out of the net for 80 minutes.
"Hellgate, they're a quality team and they pressed us in the second half, and we talked about being organized defensively and trying to have composure and keep them in front of us," West coach Rob Zimmerman said. "I thought for the most part we did a good job of it. Wasn't necessarily the most attractive soccer, but we did what we needed to do to advance.
"Proud of the effort the girls played with. I thought our keeper played well, had some big saves. She's improved all season long. She has great composure back there. She has good hands. She had a great game."
Billings West, the 2021 state champ, entered the game as the East No. 4 seed after going 7-3-4 during the regular season. The Golden Bears were coming off a 2-1 win in penalty kicks against East No. 5 seed Billings Senior in the first round Tuesday.
Hellgate had earned the West No. 1 seed and a first-round bye after going 11-0-3 during the regular season. The Knights were seeking their third consecutive trip to the semifinals under third-year head coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge after never having made it to that round before 2020.
Billings West will stay on the road for the semifinals and play at Missoula Sentinel (10-3-3) on Tuesday. The Spartans, who are the West No. 3 seed, went on the road Friday and scored a 2-0 win over Billings Skyview, the East No. 2 seed, at Amend Park.
"This just helps build our confidence in ourselves and our abilities going forward," Zimmerman said. "We probably weren't as good as we should have been earlier in the year, and it left us as the No. 4 seed. We were a little disappointed with that because we knew we were a better team than that. We've talked about taking the necessary steps in the process to get here and they believed in it."
Mike Scherting of the Billings Gazette contributed.
