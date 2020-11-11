BILLINGS — Kendell Ellis, a two-time all-state goalkeeper for the Billings West girls soccer team, signed a letter of intent to play for the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Billings West girls soccer program announced Ellis' signing on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.
Congrats to Kendell Ellis on signing with @ustwomenssoccer #GoBears pic.twitter.com/HZeHVi24SS— BillingsWestGirlsSoccer (@SoccerBWHSgirls) November 11, 2020
Ellis, a senior, was all-state in 2019 in helping the Bears to the Class AA state championship. She earned all-state accolades again this season as the Bears allowed just four goals in 14 regular-season games before bowing out in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
She was voted all-Eastern AA as a sophomore in 2018.
Ellis joins a program that is currently at the NCAA Division III level, part of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
However, starting in the fall of 2021, the Tommies will be a Division I program. They’ll join the Summit League, which consists of North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Oral Roberts, Nebraska-Omaha, Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Denver.
In the fall of 2019, the last completed season due to the postponement of the 2020 season because of COVID-19, the Tommies finished 17-2-5 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division III national tournament before losing to Carnegie-Mellon in a shootout. The MIAC will play its 2020-21 season in the spring.
