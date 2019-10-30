BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Hawks have clinched a spot in the boys Class AA championship after a 3-1 victory over the Helena Capital Bruins on Wednesday at Bozeman High School.
Trailing 3-1 with just over 10 minutes to go, it didn’t quite feel like Capital was out of it until a shot from Matt Wigton sailed just wide. This is not to say the game turned on one missed shot, but more that it exemplified how the bounces did not seem to go Capital’s way.
“It was a great game and Capital’s a solid team,” said Bozeman coach Hunter Terry. “I never once felt comfortable. Chances were pretty even. We put a few more in, but it was just a good game.”
The Hawks drew first blood with a goal in the seventh minute by Will Kaiser. With less-than-ideal field conditions, Bozeman looked faster than the Bruins, especially early on. However, the Bruins were able to gather themselves and eventually settled in. The two squads played pretty much even until halftime.
Bozeman was better out of the gates in the second half as well. In the 45th minute Sam Byerly stretched the lead to 2-0. Jackson Coles tacked on a back-breaking third goal for the Hawks in the 56th minute.
“They had the same conditions we did,” said Capital coach Paul Patterson. “It wasn’t anything different for them than there was for us. We got outplayed in a couple of areas. We shut off when we shouldn’t have, and we needed to just play better.”
Ryan Quinn scored the lone goal for Capital. It was a header in the box off a cross from Chris Meza.
The start of the match was delayed an hour because the of patches of ice on the pitch. Parents from both sides rolled up their sleeves and got the field game-ready.
“We worked so hard to get this pitch ready,” Terry said. “It was not easy. If you would have arrived 20 minutes early you would have seen Bozeman High parents and Capital High parents working together to make the pitch better.
“When it comes down to it, in Montana we have a great soccer community.”
While Bozeman advances to the championship, Capital looks to the future and will bid farewell to a senior class that help turn the program around after a 2-11-2 finish two seasons ago.
“I think this senior class has been amazing,” Patterson said. “These guys have worked their butts off to get where they were. It’s a tough loss — it’s a real tough loss for them.”
