BOZEMAN — Soccer players Olivia Collins of Bozeman Gallatin and Kai Golan of Columbia Falls are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October after leading their teams to state championships.

Collins, a senior and Gatorade Player of the Year who signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play for Boise State, led Gallatin to its first Class AA state title with a 3-1 triumph over Missoula Sentinel. 

Collins scored five goals in a quarter win over Missoula Big Sky and had the only score in a 1-0 semifinal against Helena. She then capped her career by scoring the first goal in the title-match win over Sentinel.

A year after breaking his back in the Class A championship, Golan fashioned a hat trick to fuel Columbia Falls over Livingston 5-2 for its first crown in 17 years.

Those three goals came shortly after the junior midfielder and forward also kicked an extra point in the Wildcats' 48-0 rout of Miles City in a Class A football playoff game a short walk away. 

Golan also scored a goal in Columbia Falls' 2-0 semifinal win over Missoula Loyola and had an assist in a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Billings Central. On Senior Night, he added five assists in a triumph over Libby.

Two state championship winning soccer players are October 2022's honorees.

