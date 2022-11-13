BOZEMAN — Soccer players Olivia Collins of Bozeman Gallatin and Kai Golan of Columbia Falls are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October after leading their teams to state championships.
Collins, a senior and Gatorade Player of the Year who signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play for Boise State, led Gallatin to its first Class AA state title with a 3-1 triumph over Missoula Sentinel.
Collins scored five goals in a quarter win over Missoula Big Sky and had the only score in a 1-0 semifinal against Helena. She then capped her career by scoring the first goal in the title-match win over Sentinel.
A year after breaking his back in the Class A championship, Golan fashioned a hat trick to fuel Columbia Falls over Livingston 5-2 for its first crown in 17 years.
Those three goals came shortly after the junior midfielder and forward also kicked an extra point in the Wildcats' 48-0 rout of Miles City in a Class A football playoff game a short walk away.
Golan also scored a goal in Columbia Falls' 2-0 semifinal win over Missoula Loyola and had an assist in a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Billings Central. On Senior Night, he added five assists in a triumph over Libby.
