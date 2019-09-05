BILLINGS — Maggie Callow scored the equalizing goal in the 42nd minute and Bozeman’s girls ended Billings Skyview’s winning streak at 17 with a 2-2 draw at Amend Park.

The Hawks (1-0-0) struck early on an Addi Ekstrom goal in the second minute, but Skyview forged ahead on two goals by Halle Labert in the eighth and 34th minute, respectively.

Callow notched her goal shortly after halftime and that’s where it stood.

Skyview (2-0-1), the defending Class AA state champion, still has an 18-match unbeaten streak.

