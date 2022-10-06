FRENCHTOWN — Bolstered by a cat-quick transfer and strong senior leadership, the Hamilton girls soccer team has built up a head of steam heading into the State A playoffs next week.
The Bitterroot Valley's Broncs topped off an undefeated Southern A Conference season with a 7-0 win at Frenchtown Thursday afternoon. Speedy sophomore forward Hannah Hughes proved nearly unstoppable, scoring five goals.
Hughes is used to playing in big high school matches. Last year she helped her Portland, Oregon, team reach the 6A state finals.
"I'd love to do it again, except we're going to win this year," she said with a smile.
"I like how we've improved from the beginning of the season. In the beginning we were playing boot ball all the time and now we're passing and moving with give-and-gos and doing some overlap too. We've been playing the ball-to-feet more instead of kick-and-run. We've actually played soccer."
It's hard to say exactly how many goals Hughes could have scored Thursday. She was moved to back row defender for a period of time.
Keying her success is a strong support system.
"We have a really great group with our three senior captains and another several seniors that bring a lot of leadership," said fifth-year Hamilton coach Angie Fett, whose team finished 9-0-1 in league and hasn't lost since August. "I've been able to see them grow over the last four years and see their skills develop and confidence grow.
"Then we've got new additions like Miss Hannah (Hughes) here who brings some fire. Mixing all of that together, this is what we were hoping for."
Senior co-captain Em Courchesne likes the way her team has come together since early season losses to Columbia Falls and Billings Central.
"We have a lot of new players and getting to know each other has helped us play efficiently together," said Courchesne, a standout midfielder. "I think we've only let three goals in on us all season in conference, so it's a really good sign for the playoffs.
"We are going to face higher competition, but I think we're solid on defense and offense."
Hamilton had Thursday's win locked up in the first 19 minutes, with Hughes scoring four goals and Taylor McCarthy one. Senior goalkeeper Lexi Brenneman got in on the act in the 68th minute when Fett allowed her to take a penalty kick and it produced a goal. Hughes then added one more goal in the 72nd minute.
Courchesne and the Broncs are proud of their breakthrough after finishing second in the conference the past four seasons under Fett. Now the team will try to take advantage of its favorable situation heading into the playoffs as a No. 1 seed.
"I have high hopes for us," Courchesne said. "Last year we lost to Billings Central in the first round and they took second at state. That was a great learning experience. I believe we can advance this year."
The Hamilton boys clinched a No. 2 playoff seed with a 5-0 win at Frenchtown. Alain Garcia had two goals and an assist for Hamilton. Andy Purcell, Braeden Stevens and Zachary Olbricht each had one goal. Miles Hughes chipped in with an assist for the Bitterroot Broncs (6-3-1 conference).
