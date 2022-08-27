MISSOULA - With all starts in sports, lessons are learned early.
That mantra is no different for the Butte Bulldogs girls’ soccer team in their first two contest.
The Bulldogs team traveled to Missoula on Friday to take on the Hellgate Knights.
The teams endured a pair of lightning delays, one that delayed the start of the game and the second one 30 minutes into the game. The Knights were able to find the twine five times in the first half, as Hellgate defeated Butte, 10-1.
Kenzie Jaksha scored Butte’s lone marker at the 55-minute mark.
“Kenzie’s goal was made possible by good decision-making, consistent pressure, and a great hustle play by Kali Burke,” Butte head coach Steve Shahan said.
Despite the score on the board, Shahan noted that the team’s confidence showed later in the match.
“I was impressed with the way our confidence grew throughout the game,” Shahan said. “Our underclassmen did a great job of guiding our new girls to a good team effort.”
On Saturday, the Bulldogs hosted Missoula Big Sky.
Butte was able to keep pace with the Big Sky attack. However, the Eagles flew away from the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex with a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs.
Jessie LaPier had several difficult saves, said Shahan. Along with LaPier’s work between the pipes, the defense continues to play with high-level effort, led by Lydia Revenaugh’s hard-work.
“Elli Quist, Kenzie Jaksha and Kali Burke had great pace and effort offensively,” Shahan said.
Two big lessons were learned over the weekend by the Bulldogs.
“As a team, we need to improve our focus and conditioning level,” Shahan said.
Butte will take on Helena on the road on Tuesday at 3 p.m. On Thursday afternoon, they host Capital at 3 p.m.
