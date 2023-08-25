The Capital Bruin boys soccer team had a historic season in 2022, but it ended in heartbreaking fashion in a penalty kick defeat at the hands of Billings Senior in the Class AA quarterfinals.

A team that set a single-season record in goals at CHS and had the Western AA Player of the Year in Trey Moseman, had to settle for less than what they hoped.

"Soccer is a cruel game," Bruins head coach Stefan Wall said. "But last year has nothing to do with this year's team."

The only reason that moment is relevant at all, is that many of players on the field for that playoff loss are back. Capital actually has 11 starters back from last season for a squad that Wall said, "Is as good as there has been in the history of Capital soccer. From the JV guys up through the varsity. Those kids can all play and beyond that, they are all very dedicated."

The Bruins have two ingredients championship teams tend to have — talent and experience. Not only is Moseman returning at center mid after seven goals and six assists last season on his way to a second all-state selection, but three other all-state picks return too in keeper Dane Quinn, as well as forward Gunnar Shumate and center back Liam McAdams.

Nathaniel Wilcox, Izaak Ramirez, Josiah Bibeau, Tizer Kazmierowski and Jake Jost all return after earning all-conference honors of some sort in 2022.

Shumate led the Bruins in goals with 11 and was followed closely by Bibeau and Kazmierowski, who each scored 10. In all, the Bruins scored a program record 66 goals last season. Players that accounted for 59 of those goals will be returning, in addition to the all-state keeper that and the majority of players that fielded the 5th-best scoring defense in the state.

"I took it personally," Moseman said of the playoff loss. "I know we were a better team and we should have made it farther. I think it lit a fire under all of us. We have a really determined group this year."

Quinn, the keeper, got a close up of Senior's celebration after penalty kicks.

"It stung," he said. "Me being on the goal line, I got bull rushed by their whole team and got caught up in the middle of their celebration. So it stung and no one on this team wants to face that again."

One thing that should give Capital an edge this season, is their carefully cultivated team chemistry, which is strong due to the 12 seniors.

"Most of us have been playing together since we were nine or 10," Moseman said. "So not only have we been playing together, we are great friends. Our team culture is great and we love being out here (on the pitch). We're not just out here trying to compete and trying to win. We're out here having fun and being kids."

Last season, Missoula Hellgate went on to win another state title, its fourth in a row and seventh in the past eight years. However, the Knights didn't go unscathed on their path to the state championship, dropping a regular season match to Capital at Northwest Park.

The Bruins won that match 3-2 and dropped a decision by the same score in Missoula. In 17 matches last season, the Knights were 16-1 and allowed just 10 goals total. CHS scored five of them.

Hellgate will be formidable once again but graduated its leading scorer Henry Pierce. Brady Reed transferred off the roster after a stellar sophomore campaign. Still, Tim Scott and Tage Olson are back after 11-goal seasons and the Knights are the team to beat until someone proves otherwise.

Still, if the Bruins can pull off a state championship run — the first since the year 2001 — it would be quite the achievement.

"I probably sat on our bench for an hour or two (after playoff loss) thinking about how we have one more year to get it done," Moseman said. "We really have to bring it this year."

The effort starts on Saturday for the Bruins against Missoula Big Sky. CHS will host the match at Northwest Park at 11 a.m.

Other local soccer storylines

The Helena High girls are certain to be a contender in Class AA girls soccer once again, even though they have a new head coach.

Mike Meloy, the long-time head man for the Bengals stepped down after last season, which ended in a semifinal loss. Helena was the state runner-up in 2020, as well as a semifinalist in 2021 and 2022.

New head coach Hunter Pate-Terry, certainly is no stranger to winning state championships and won three of them coaching at Bozeman High. He inherits a roster that doesn't lack talent and features the all-time Helena High leader in goals scored (46) in Avery Kraft. She's also the single-season record holder (21).

Kraft, a senior this season, scored 14 goals total for the Bengals last year and joining her in the lineup again will be Logan Todorovich and Madilyn Todorovich. The sisters combined for 16 goals and 18 assists. Elli Wilson also returns after scoring 13 goals total in her freshman season, including two in the playoffs. Helena graduated just four seniors total, although Tess Lawlor was one and she found the back of the net 11 times last season.

The Capital girls are coming off a fifth-place finish in the Western AA and graduated the majority of their offensive production from last season. Kathryn Emmert has been a steady performer. CHS also returns keeper Brooklyn Brisko and sophomore Katerina Routzahn who is the leading returning scorer after four goals as a freshman.

The Helena High boys will also be looking to rebound from 1-12-1 campaign. Helena High will host Butte on Saturday. The Capital girls will lost host Big Sky. Both East Helena varsity teams will also open their seasons on Saturday in Libby at 3 and 5 p.m.

For tips, email: chris.peterson@406mtsports.com or text/call: 406-475-4292. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Chris Peterson Sports Editor: Independent Record/Montana Standard Follow Chris Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false