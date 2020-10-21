HELENA — When the Helena High girls soccer team found itself trailing Missoula Hellgate at halftime of the state semifinals, the Bengals didn't panic.
After all, they had found themselves in the same exact situation last Friday, down 1-0 at the half in the quarterfinal round to Gallatin.
That day, Helena forced penalty kicks thanks to a second-half goal from a freshman, before eventually eliminating the Raptors.
And on Wednesday, at the Siebel Soccer Fields, the same scenario played out, as the Bengals got a second-half equalizer from freshman Avery Kraft, before beating Hellgate on penalty kicks (3-0) to advance to the state championship match.
"That was something to see," Helena High head coach Mike Meloy said. "These girls left it all out there. They gave it everything they had."
Hellgate, which also won in the quarterfinals on penalties over Billings West, was looking for the upset and Carmen Anderson's goal in the 33rd minute had the Knights up after 40 minutes of play, 1-0.
"We possessed the ball quite a bit," Meloy said. "But their goalie is very good and we made her job a little easier today. We kept hitting the ball right at her."
But in the second stanza, needing a goal to extend their season, the Bengals pressure finally allowed them to break through the Hellgate defense, as Kraft scored in the 52nd minute to even things up at 1-1.
"She just never stops going," Meloy said of Kraft. "She's just like the energizer bunny. In terms of seeing the field and knowing where to be, she's way, way older than her age."
Kraft finding the net clearly shifted the momentum and for the remainder of the second half, the Bengals created more chances, while Hellgate spent most of the time defending its own goal.
However, after 80 minutes of regulation, it was still tied.
At that point, the weather became a factor, as a cold, windy day turned to snow, which certainly wasn't easy on the keepers.
"It started snowing and I had basically zero visibility," Helena keeper Audri Aakre said. "I'm just really thankful for my teammates on defense. They did a good job of getting shots out of there, because I don't know what would have happened."
Despite snow flurries, both teams created opportunities in the two, 10-minute overtime periods. The best came when Rachel Plaster attempted a header on the final play, but it was saved, sending both teams to penalty kicks for the second straight match.
"There is a lot of pressure on those kids," Meloy said. "Unless you have done it, you can't know how much pressure is on them."
On Friday, Aakre came up with a clutch save during penalties and Wednesday, she stepped up again, stopping the first and third shots by Hellgate, as the Knights went 0 for 3.
While Hellgate missed its first three attempts, Helena connected on all three of its opportunities and when Kaiya Newby found the net on the Bengals' third penalty, their state-title ticked was punched.
"I never had any doubts that we were going to win this game," Aakre said. "Even when we were down, I knew we would find a way. This is a special team and ever since the playoffs started, I just knew we were going to state."
Of course, without her three massive saves during penalties the past two matches, the Bengals, who are becoming known for their come-from-behind wins, would be sitting at home.
"It's still unbelievable," Aakre said. "I just went in and I was confident in myself. I wasn't expecting to save all their shots, but I just was confident and I knew I would at least get one of them."
Helena will now host Western AA rival Kalispell Glacier in the state title match. It is scheduled for Saturday, but Helena athletic director Tim McMahon said it's likely it will be played next Tuesday or Wednesday due to expected snow Saturday. The Bengals swept the Wolfpack during the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.