MISSOULA — There are no trophies or medals doled out for winning a Missoula city title, but boy it's fun to talk about.
Especially this fall.
There's never been more parity between Missoula Sentinel, Big Sky and Hellgate in crosstown girls soccer competition. That made the race for city bragging rights extra intriguing leading up to Tuesday's 2-2 tie between Missoula Big Sky and Sentinel at the Eagles' pitch.
Sentinel finished with a 1-0-3 regular-season record against city competition, ahead of Big Sky at 1-1-2 and Hellgate at 0-1-3. So does Sentinel get the city title or do we wait to see if it plays Big Sky and/or Hellgate in the playoffs?
"We beat (Big Sky) and tied them," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge noted. "I think you should put it in the newspaper that Sentinel is the city champs.
"I'm feeling like we won it."
Big Sky junior Mazey Kasberg, who assisted on both of her team's goals, was more interested in talking about Tuesday's result than city titles. The Eagles gained a measure of revenge after losing to the Spartans, 3-0.
"Every game is fun to play in, but the intensity and adrenaline rush you get playing against Hellgate or Sentinel, it's just fun and rewarding," Kasberg said. "The fact we beat Hellgate and got to tie with Sentinel, I feel like we all put up a good fight this year, like no school is better than the other. We're all just equally fighting our hardest."
Sentinel (6-2-4) jumped in front in the 26th minute when Shaye Ewing took a pass from Audrey McElmurry in the 18-yard box and put the ball away from close range. Big Sky answered in the 38th minute when Kasberg booted a direct kick from the right flank and Bella Svihl used a header to put the ball in the net.
"Usually I just play a shot like that like a corner and I tried to find an open person," Kasberg said. "Bella was wide open in the box and she made a beautiful header."
Big Sky broke on top, 2-1, in the 67th minute when Kasberg passed the ball to Miya Nash in the 18-yard box and she found the back of the net. Sentinel forged the tie with a goal six minutes later on a long McElmurry shot from the right flank.
"She turned the corner and I thought she was going to lay it back and she just hit it on frame from zero angle," marveled Lochridge. "I can't believe it went in. It comes off the far post, bounced across and hits the side netting on the near side. I was like, I cannot believe it went in. It's not an advisable shot, let's put it that way."
Sentinel and Big Sky both have two games remaining as they jockey for position before postseason play starts Tuesday. The Spartans host Helena Capital Wednesday at 5 p.m. before finishing up the regular season at Helena Saturday.
"Basically had we won today, (Wednesday) and Saturday we could have taken first," Lochridge said. "It's so tight on the Western AA girls side that nobody knows now. We might play Big Sky again (in the playoffs). It very well could be."
Kasberg is happy her 4-4-3 team was able to bounce back after a loss at Helena Monday. Big Sky hosts Helena Thursday and Capital Saturday.
"We switched about three games ago to a different formation and it's been working amazing for us," she said. "Playing the top three teams recently and coming this close and scoring a tie, I think we have a pretty good shot in the playoffs."
In the boys game, Sentinel (8-3-1) bounced back from a recent loss to Kalispell Glacier with an 8-0 win at Big Sky (0-10-1).
Bryan Tower scored two first-half goals and teammates Jayce Gerstle, Tait Kuchenbrod, Alex Levchenko, Camdin Dirnberger and Ivan Shadow each had one goal. Sentinel also benefited from an own goal and assists by Ben McKee, Aaron Stanicar, Dawson Herzer.
"We're playing better," Sentinel coach Gary Stein said. "We got our scoring boots back on today, which is what we needed to do.
"I was very happy that we kept a clean sheet and never looked in trouble. We were preparing for tomorrow and Saturday. If today is any evidence, maybe we got our focus back."
