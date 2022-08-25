MISSOULA — Ady Staples was equal parts nervous and excited.
Missoula Big Sky's freshman keeper had a tough test in her high school debut against a Missoula Sentinel team that beat the Eagles twice last season by a combined score of 10-0. But when the time came for Staples to stand and deliver, she showed just how bright the future appears to be for the Eagles.
Staples made a critical diving save in a one-on-one situation in the final 2 minutes and her Eagles finished in a tie with the visiting Spartans, 2-2.
After the match, Staples admitted she had a lot going through her mind when she elected to take an aggressive approach to her late, tie-saving stop.
"Part of me was like, 'What if it goes past?'" she said. "But I was just running full speed to the ball. I didn't care if it was out of the box. I just went for it and stayed focused on the ball."
The official ruled Staples did extend out of the box and Sentinel was awarded a free kick. But the Spartans were foiled on their attempt.
On paper, it goes down as a tie. But considering the way Sentinel had Big Sky's number last season, there were reasons for the Eagles to feel mighty good about the outcome.
"I'm excited about it," Big Sky coach Meagan Auch said. "First game and we're all a little nervous. We haven't had an actual game together with this squad.
"To step out and have it be a huge crosstown rival is always a little scary. To have this freshman group with (five playing key minutes), I'm proud of the way they played. If there were nerves, they didn't show them."
Big Sky scored the only goal in the first half, with Michenna George putting the ball past junior keeper Sierra Lowry on an assist from freshman Avory DeCoite in the 27th minute. Irelyn Lochridge answered for Sentinel with a goal on a free kick in the 46th minute.
Big Sky went back in front in the 58th minute when DeCoite stole the ball near midfield, dribbled up and made a nice cross pass to freshman AK Puryear, who touched it with her foot, then scored on a header. Lilly Allen answered with a free kick for Sentinel in the 63rd minute.
"It was a rough first half for us," Spartans coach Dan Lochridge said. "We didn't come out with a lot of fire, a lot of desire to play to the top of our ability.
"As the first half wore on, we did a little better. Then the second half, it was just a tale of two halves for us. We played so much better. We still have lot of little things to tweak, but it's the first game of the season and you kind of expect that. Back line was out of sync in the first half and we need to fix that. We had a lot of opportunities we didn't convert due to early season rust."
Sentinel was without its college-bound keeper, injured Kassidy Kirgan. The Spartans were also without Haley Wolsky, who was one of the most dangerous scorers in the state last season. There is no time table for their return and it's looking like it will be late September at the earliest.
Injuries and a lack of experience aside, the Spartans and Eagles both showed potential for good things ahead.
"The biggest thing I was pleased with is they fought hard to the finish," Auch said of her squad. "Two minutes left in the game, we're tied 2-2, you could just be like 'Ah, whatever, we'll just take the tie.' But that's not what they did.
"They kept pressing and pressing and almost had one. So exciting."
The Sentinel boys blanked Big Sky, 6-0. Luke Olsen had three goals, Curran Peeples two and Zollie Friedman one.
Peeples had two assists. Maddox Anderson, Finn Davis and Damion Biegel each had one assist.
"I liked our cohesiveness," Sentinel coach Justin Mikkola said. "You don't know what's going to happen right off the bat. Even in tougher moments — bobbled ball in the back, whatever — the focus was there throughout the game, which is not easy to do for 80 minutes in the first game of the year."
Mikkola likes the competitive spirit his team has shown this year.
"We have a lot of players that were playing minutes last year, but a lot of new starters," the coach said. "The leadership on the team is super solid this year."
