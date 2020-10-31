WHITEFISH — The Whitefish boys soccer team downed Columbia Falls 3-0 on Saturday at Clark Fields in Whitefish to claim its third-straight Class A boys soccer title.
Gabe Menicke headed in a ball off the foot of Chase Sabin in the 25th minute to get the Bulldogs on the board. Whitefish was awarded a free kick near the left corner, which Sabin expertly positioned in the middle of the box.
The Bulldogs held possession for most of the game, but the Wildcats counterattacks were almost able to sting Whitefish several times. Two tremendous saves by Whitefish keeper Will Peppmeier in the first half helped keep the Bulldogs off the board
Brandon Mendoza added a goal early in the second half to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. It was his 21st goal of the season and he leads the state. Menicke added a second goal in the 64th minute.
This story will be updated.
