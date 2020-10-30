BILLINGS — When Whitefish defeated Billings Central in last weekend’s Class A girls soccer semifinals, coach Roland Benedict said the outcome upset the “equilibrium” of the sport.
The soccer programs from Billings Central and Laurel have, indeed, had a tight grip on the sport. They’ve met each other in the past five state championship matches.
But the Bulldogs have quite the pedigree of their own, even if it has been a bit overshadowed of late by the Locomotives and Rams. Whitefish has made the playoffs every year since 2004, and in that span the Bulldogs have made 15 semifinal appearances.
Saturday, when the Bulldogs (11-0-1) step on the Laurel Sports Complex turf to take on the defending champion Locomotives (9-0-1) at 1 p.m., will mark Whitefish’s seventh title match appearance in 18 seasons and its first since 2013. The Bulldogs won titles in 2001 and 2006.
Laurel will make its seventh straight showing in the championship, and its first against a team other than Central since 2014. Green is a primary uniform color for Central and Whitefish, just different shades.
“It’s a little bit sad to see a tradition kind of go by the wayside,” Laurel coach Aloma Jess said with a slight laugh, “because you know, Central is always bringing their A game and we appreciate that. On the other hand, it’s also kind of nice to explore a different flavor of soccer.”
For his team’s return to the title match, Benedict gives some credit to Laurel. Laurel has also won two of the last three championships, beating Central both times. The Locomotives’ 2014 championship ended Billings Central’s run of six straight state titles after Columbia Falls defeated the Rams in the semifinals.
“I think Laurel was kind of the first team that started to take it to Billings a little bit, consistently, and that was something I think that opened a lot of eyes to the rest of the state,” said Benedict, who took over the Whitefish program in 2013 after serving as an assistant for the previous season. “But we’ve always had good groups of girls, good programs, and a mentality of success.”
Having slayed one giant, and the team’s personal bugaboo — Billings Central eliminated Whitefish in the semifinals the past two seasons — can the Bulldogs do it again?
While Whitefish and Laurel have reached the same destination, they aren’t exactly mirror images of one another. The Bulldogs carry just two seniors on the roster, compared to Laurel’s eight, who do not know the feeling of not playing in a championship match. Whitefish enters the match with 28 goals; Laurel has scored 71.
Where the numbers are comparable is being stingy in their own third of the field: Whitefish gives up just 0.67 goals per match (four of the team’s eight goals allowed came in the first match of the season), and Laurel gives up just 0.50 goals per match.
Differences aside, each program is one win away from achieving another program goal. For Whitefish, a state title would mean it has truly upset Class A’s balance, especially with most of its roster returning for another run.
“We’re excited,” Benedict said. “We like getting into a real match where we’ve got to up our level and play at the top end like we know we can.”
For Laurel, it’s a chance to finally win a state title on their home turf. The Locomotives have celebrated state titles at Columbia Falls and on the Rocky Mountain College pitch in Billings. A win would also give them three titles in four years and the Locomotives would become just the second program in Class A history to win back-to-back championships, joining Billings Central.
“We’ve been plugging away at this for a while, and it’s always been a top goal of ours to do, so it’s nice especially for our seniors to somewhere in their career host a championship game,” Jess said. “We love the field at Rocky, that’s a beautiful field. We love playing there but there is something special to have (a championship match) on your home turf.”
