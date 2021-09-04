COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls' Maddie Robison set the all-class record for career assists and also scored three goals in the Wildkats' 10-0 girls soccer romp over Lockwood on Friday, the Kalispell Daily Inter Lake reported.
Robison has 48 career assists. She broke a mark set in 2010 by Billings West's Danielle Brianne Muri.
“Pretty cool stuff, especially this early in her senior year,” C-Falls coach Thomas Clark told the Inter Lake. “She scores but is eager to set up her teammates... Proud of her huge accomplishment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.