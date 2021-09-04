COLUMBIA FALLS — Columbia Falls' Maddie Robison set the all-class record for career assists and also scored three goals in the Wildkats' 10-0 girls soccer romp over Lockwood on Friday, the Kalispell Daily Inter Lake reported.

Robison has 48 career assists. She broke a mark set in 2010 by Billings West's Danielle Brianne Muri.

“Pretty cool stuff, especially this early in her senior year,” C-Falls coach Thomas Clark told the Inter Lake. “She scores but is eager to set up her teammates... Proud of her huge accomplishment.”

