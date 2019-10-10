MISSOULA — It was a big day for the Missoula Big Sky girls and Missoula Hellgate boys soccer teams Thursday at the Eagles' pitch.
The Knights completed a sweep of city competition with a 9-0 win over the Eagles. The Big Sky girls had a much closer battle with Hellgate but came away with a 1-0 win and city bragging rights.
Senior Hannah Santamaria scored the only goal in the girls' match on an assist from Miya Nash just before halftime. Gianna Migliaccio crossed the ball into the box where Nash put it on the ground, setting up the hard-charging Santamaria for a close-range shot.
"The win means a lot for our momentum," said Big Sky coach Courtney Shields, whose team has four wins and a tie in its last five matches. "It was also a really good victory for the seniors. They said it's the first time they beat Hellgate in four years. To do that on senior night was a big deal."
Big Sky improved to 6-2-4. Hellgate, which sat atop the Western AA standings at the start of the day, fell to 7-3-2.
"What helped us secure the win was the back line being solid and keeping the play in front of us as much as possible," Shields said. "This team, one thing we've always had is good chemistry and team spirit."
The Western AA-leading Hellgate boys (9-0-3) wasted no time in building a comfortable lead on Big Sky (2-10-0). Marcus Anderson had a goal and an assist as his team built a 3-0 advantage in the first 11 minutes.
The Knights finished with a gaudy 26-1 edge in shots. Anderson recorded two goals and two assists and teammate Reggie Duce added two goals and one assist to lead the visitors.
"I like the focus of the team right now," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said.
