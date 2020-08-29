HELENA — The atmosphere inside Nelson Stadium was a little different than the "normal" crosstown soccer match.
But once the ball was kicked, the lack of spectators became sort of an afterthought, as Helena High and Helena Capital battled it out on the pitch for the first time Saturday afternoon.
In the boys contest, the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw. In the first half, as the two teams felt each other out, it ended 0-0. But Jacob Demmons found the net early in the second to give the Bengals a 1-0 lead.
"Honestly, it felt better for me," Demmons said of his goal. "It was my first crosstown goal. Just to get that and have everyone be super excited, it was an amazing feeling."
Yet, the euphoria for the Bengals was short lived.
Neither team scored in the next 20 minutes or so, but then, in the 66th minute, Jace Claassen deflected a corner kick into the net and suddenly, the score was level at 1-1.
"I was worried we were going to lose after we got scored on," Claassen said. "We have a history of going down when we give that first goal up, so getting back in the game, that was probably the best part about that (goal)."
While Claassen said some things felt the same as previous crosstown matches, the lack of fans was different.
"It didn't feel the same, because of no fans," Claassen said. "But there was the same intensity out there."
In the final 14 minutes, Capital played a man down due to a red card, but still managed to create more scoring chances as the Bruins nearly grabbed a victory late.
"It's a good way for us to open the season," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "The conditions are a little bit tough. It's crosstown and you have a big field and all that, so for us to go down a goal, especially with the way Helena High carried the first half, I thought we showed resilience and toughness that's going to help us this season."
Wall said he was thankful to everyone who helped make the season happen, but admitted it was a little quiet when Claassen tied things up.
"Obviously, we would prefer to have fans and parents there," Wall said. "But they have been playing this way all over the world for the last four months, so we got a taste of that. I didn't think it impacted play. I'll confess when we got the equalizer, I was sort of expecting a bit of a roar. But I was proud of boys and am just appreciative that we get to have a season."
Helena High head coach Carl Straub was also happy with the Bengals effort.
"That's what it's supposed to be — a good, close match," Straub said. "Credit to Capital, they played well and I thought our guys played well, we had some good looks, we possessed the ball at times really well. All in all, I'm not happy with the result, but happy with the performance."
Helena girls 4, Capital 0
Going back to last season, the Helena High girls soccer team has now held Capital scoreless for 240 straight minutes.
Last season, the Bengals beat the Bruins twice, by the score of 3-0. And in the first of two regular-season meetings Saturday, Helena pitched its third straight shutout of CHS in a 4-0 romp.
From start to finish, the Bengals controlled the game and dominated the ball. When it was all said and done, Helena totaled 12 corners and 26 shots on goal, not to mention the four goals, the first of which came from Rachel Plaster.
After the two teams played to a scoreless tie at half, Plaster finally got the Bengals on the board with a nifty strike from outside the box, which just cleared the outstretched hand of the keeper.
Plaster was an all-state performer last year with eight goals for the Bengals in 2019 and once she found the back of the net, the flood gates opened.
Elsa Grebenc, another all-conference performer from last year, added a second goal eight minutes later, in the first of two in the second half for her.
Freshman Logan Todorovich also rifled a ball in the net from outside the box on the right side to help Helena beat its rival 4-nil.
"We weren't communicating very well in the first half," Bengals head coach Mike Meloy said. "We just weren't connecting as well in the first half as we did in the second half."
While the Bengals excelled on offense in the second half, their defense, led by the IR All-Area Player of the Year from 2019, Quinn Benedetti, Kaiya Newby and MaKayela Ellison, dominated, allowing the Bruins few chances to score. Audri Aakre was also solid in net, turning away all three shots she faced.
"I was very happy with our defenders," Meloy said. "Preserving our shutout. They did a very good job overall."
Both Helena teams will be in Kalispell next Friday for matches. The Helena High teams will square off against Glacier; Capital will take on Flathead.
