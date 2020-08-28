HELENA — There is always some extra excitement when Helena High and Helena Capital are meeting, in any sport.
But with Saturday's crosstown matches serving as the start of the 2020 soccer season, as well as the return to sports for many athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the excitement is palpable.
"These kids are really excited," Capital girls head coach Brandon Price said. "They are a little worried about no fans being there. They are used to having that support, but in some ways, I think it takes the pressure off them too."
Yet, on Saturday, it will be the boys who will take the field first at Nelson Stadium with their contest set to start at 1 p.m.
Capital and Helena High split a season ago. The Bruins won at Northwest Park against the Bengals but then dropped the rematch at Nelson Stadium later in the year.
While both teams return a slew of experienced players, the Bruins are without top goal scorers from a year ago such as Caleb Hoxie and Ryan Quinn. Helena is also without Caven Wade, its top scorer a season ago.
However, both teams should be strong defensively, especially considering what they have in net.
The Bengals boast all-state returner Dylan Maharg, while Capital will have Henry Lauerman in the net. He was honorable mention all-conference a year ago.
"I would say the two best goalies in the state," Helena boys head coach Carl Straub said. "So that should be fun."
Straub also described the anticipation for the opener.
"It's not a first match," He said. "It's a crosstown match, so we are through the roof. We are going to be excited to play and we will bring everything we've got. It's crosstown so all bets are off."
Capital, which earned its first win in nine years over the Bengals last fall, is equally looking forward to taking the pitch against their rivals.
"With Helena High, I'm just trying to take it as another match," Lauerman said. "Getting a win would mean a lot to me. I want to beat them both times, but let's just start with this first one."
Lauerman also wasn't worried about the lack of spectators.
"It might feel a little different," he said. "Not having the pre-game announcements and things, but once the game gets going, we can focus on what we need to do."
In addition to the keepers, Russell Wells will be back in the lineup for Helena after a key goal in last year's matchup at Nelson Stadium. The Bruins will be looking for key contributions from veterans such as Auggie Tupper, Eli Voss and Nathan Adamek.
The boys teams may have split last season, but it was clean sweep for the Helena girls as the Bengals didn't allow a single goal to the Bruins last year, defeating them 3-0 each time.
Of course, Helena only allowed 11 goals all season and with with IR's All-Area Female Soccer Player of the Year back in Quinn Benedetti, as well as Kaiya Newby and Makayela Ellison, Helena should be quite stingy.
Offensively, all-state standout Rachel Plaster will look to provide a spark along with Elsa Grebenc and Bailey Root.
Capital will bring some of its own veterans into Saturday's rivalry match, such as all-conference defender Jaymee Sheridan, as well as Lillian Keeton, Marin Chapman and Libby Linder.
The boys will be the first to take the field at Nelson Stadium Saturday and that match will begin at 1 p.m. The girls match will follow at 3 p.m.
Streaming Info
Spectators may not be allowed but the Helena Public Schools have partnered with the NFHS Network to live stream sporting events as much as possible.
The links below will allow fans to access the NFHS network, establish an account and immediately have access to watch events on their computer or mobile device. A portion of the subscription fee is returned to the schools. Sign up, follow your favorite teams and support your school!
The following is Capital High School NFHS subscription page: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/support/helena-capital-high-school-helena-mt
The following is Helena High School NFHS subscription page: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/support/helena-high-school-helena-mt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.