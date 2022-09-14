The Helena High girls soccer team has been awfully stingy against Helena Capital over the years and that trend continued on Wednesday at Nelson Stadium as the Bengals shut out Capital for the sixth time in seven matches, winning 3-0.
However, it wasn't easy and the two teams battled to a 0-0 draw at the half. But in the second stanza, Helena's relentless attack was rewarded. First, Avery Kraft found the net with 25 minutes remaining in the match.
Capital was struggling to create scoring chances of its own and eventually, the Bengals broke through again as Logan Todorovich scored the second goal in the 72nd minute.
"It feels good," Todorovich said of another crosstown win. "This year with having a younger team and some of our returning seniors, it's been really fun and we stayed really connected in that game. I'm very proud of us."
Brooklyn Brisko, the Capital keeper, did a stellar job, along with CHS the defense keeping the Bruins within striking distance. But a final goal by Helena’s Elli Wilson with a few minutes remaining was the final nail in the coffin.
"Their keeper kept them in the game," Helena High girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "But we were able to do a much better of moving the ball closer to the goal and that increased our success on some of those shots."
When asked how his team notched another shutout against Capital, which is now six of seven matches against the crosstown rival, Meloy responded, "While possession was tactically key to our shutout, it was accomplished by brilliant play from our entire backline who kept the ball in front of them.”
"We were right there for most of the match, Capital's Brandon Price said. "I think when they got that goal, we started to think back to the past a little bit."
Whatever the reason, it's the Bengals who’ll get to savor a seventh-consecutive crosstown win.
“It’s always fun to win crosstown,” Todorovich said. “But winning any game is cool, especially when you play well as a team and can enjoy it together.”
Helena is now 5-2 in the Western AA, the Bruins are 4-3.
Capital boys dominate Helena
Last year, Helena and Capital tied the two crosstown matchups but thanks to five second-half goals, the Bruins made sure there was zero doubt about the winner this time around thanks to a 7-0 triumph.
Izaak Ramirez opened the scoring in the first half for the Bruins, but the Bengals who are winless on the season kept the score at 1-0 for most of the opening stanza. Yet, a goal from Jake Jost in the 29th minute extended the CHS advantage to 2-0.
“It’s crosstown, it’s gritty and I thought Helena High showed great fight,” Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. “I thought we had a little trouble meeting the moment for a while and we still scored goals. Felt good that we maybe didn’t play as well as we could have, and credit to Helena High for that, but we settled in and did the work, and it was great to win crosstown with the (1997 state championship team here). They never shut out Helena High in their championship year. We had dinner with them last night and that was their request, to get a shutout against Helena High”
The second half was all Capital but it was particularly memorable for the two Bruin seniors, Finnegan Daly-Mast and Bridger Leeflang, who each found the back of the net in a five-goal second half for CHS.
Gunnar Shumate, Nathaniel Wilcox and Griffin Norberg also added goals after intermission to make the final margin seven for the unbeaten Bruins. Wilcox, Shumate, Ramirez, Daly-Mast and Leeflang all added assists too.
“It feels amazing,” Leeflang said. “Last year, I had the same exact run, and cut in through their defense, and I scored a goal. That got us up 2-1 (last year) and we ended up 2-2, so to come out this year and really show that we’re the better team felt really good.”
Of his second crosstown goal, he said: “I don’t know what it is about Crosstown. I think I can just handle the energy really well and I don’t freak out, which lets me show what I can do.”
That shutout was also rather important to the Bruins and in the end, it was mission accomplished.
“We were determined to get that,” Leeflang said. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t give anything up.”
Capital is still unbeaten on the season with five wins and two draws. The win on Thursday was also the largest margin of victory ever in a crosstown matchup. The previous record was four with the most recent coming in 2017 when HHS defeated the Bruins 5-1.
