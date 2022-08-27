MISSOULA — The starting lineup is all new, but the results have remained the same for the three-time defending State AA champion Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team.
The Knights moved to 2-0 on Saturday morning with a shutout win over crosstown rival Missoula Sentinel, 4-0, on the Spartans' pitch. Hellgate has outscored the opposition 14-0 this season.
"It's nice to get a win and we know we have to work on some things and get better still," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "We're very young and this is our first time playing together, so we're a little disjointed right now.
"We have a lot of young individual talent and to get back to where we were the last several years, we need to play a little bit more as a team."
Henry Pierce gave the Knights a lead in the 12th minute on an assist from Brady Reed. The score stayed at 1-0 until the final 13 minutes when Tim Scott scored once and Cameron Newbold twice. Curtis Stevens assisted on two of those goals and Sylvin Lubeley on the third.
Hellgate sophomore keeper Hank Shattuck made three saves. Sentinel fell to 1-1.
In the girls game, the Knights rallied to beat the Spartans, 3-1. Sentinel (0-1-1) led at halftime after scoring off a Lilly Allen free kick in the 20th minute.
Riley Lumpkin got the Knights (2-0) on the board in the 46th minute with an assist from Elly Reed. Carmen Anderson put Hellgate in front in the 59th minute, knocking the ball in with her head off a corner kick from Chloe Anderson. Then with about four minutes left, Chloe Anderson scored from 30 yards out off a feed from Maizy Miller.
"We held our own defensively, played really great possession soccer and came out on top with a full team effort," Hellgate coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said.
Freshman Sidney Marsden earned the win in net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.