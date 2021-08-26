MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan couldn't help sneaking a peek when the Missoula Sentinel football team started cheering her name during Thursday's crosstown soccer match.
K-A-S-S-I-D-Y!
"My brother," the junior goalkeeper said with a smile, "he's a senior on the football team so it's fun having him here. I'm sure his friends were all involved with that. They're always loud."
Kirgan and her Sentinel teammates were even louder with their statement against visiting Missoula Big Sky in a Western AA opener. The Spartans exploded for five goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half en route to a 7-0 victory over the Eagles.
Considering how close Sentinel's games have been with Big Sky the past few years, the outcome was stunning. While Kirgan was busy pitching a shutout at keeper, senior Shaye Ewing was terrorizing Big Sky's defense, scoring the game's first three goals.
"As a team we really had the nerves the first half, just kind of passing it more," said Ewing, who scored the only goal of the first half in the 26th minute. "Second half the switch just came and we all connected. It was crazy.
"This is very new for us to score like that. It was a good way to start the season for sure. I really like how it's more of a young team but we instantly connected so well. The team dynamic, our open fields this summer, we just all really enjoy playing together."
Judging by the first 10 minutes of the match, you never would have guessed the score would end up so lopsided. Kirgan and the Spartan defense held up with some heroics early, then caught Big Sky getting back slowly in transition when Ewing broke the scoreless tie.
Big Sky stayed within striking distance until the start of the second half when the bottom fell out. Sentinel scored three goals in the first five minutes.
"I was surprised," Kirgan offered. "We came in this game knowing Big Sky is a good team, but we were ready for them. You know that crosstown, you always have to be ready for that.
"I'm super excited about how we played together. Shaye Ewing got the hatty there. That was awesome. I'm proud of her. She's been working on her shots forever. We've been staying after practice just shooting, shooting."
A total of five Sentinel players scored a goal. Joining Ewing were Gracie Hietala, Haley Wolsky, Peyton Schmauch and Briel Powers.
The win gives the Spartans momentum heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. crosstown showdown against Missoula Hellgate at Rattlesnake fields. Both teams made a big dent in the playoffs last year, with the Knights going all the way to the semifinals before bowing out.
"Saturday is going to be a great game," Kirgan said. "Two really good teams."
Sentinel boys roll
The Sentinel boys gave Justin Mikkola a nice present in his varsity coaching debut, posting a 5-1 home win over Big Sky. The Spartans led 4-0 at halftime.
Luke Olsen broke a scoreless tie with a goal just before the midway point of the first half. Charlie Chaliwa made it 2-0 and Ben McKee and Ivan Shadow also tallied a goal in the first half. Chaliwa scored a second goal in the second half and Wyatt Stout put the ball in the net for Big Sky late in the match.
"Playing against other people is learning about ourselves," Mikkola said. "Big Sky, credit to them, they flew at us and offered some challenges.
"We had a tough time getting the ball away from them on time. We want the ball moving. But we saw some good things from our young guys that were unexpected, so kudos to them."
Patrik Monroe delivered a solid performance at keeper for the Spartans. He will have a supreme challenge on Saturday in trying to stop the defending State AA champion Hellgate Knights.
Mikkola knows his team will have to deliver two stellar halves to beat Hellgate.
"We had a lot of good moments tonight," he said. "But the game didn't feel great at the end of it. We have a little higher expectations for ourselves. We just want more of those good things in the right moments."
